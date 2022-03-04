Go to the main site
    Majilis Bureau defines plenary sitting agenda

    4 March 2022, 17:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov held the sitting of the Majilis Bureau to define the agenda of the forthcoming plenary session, the Chamber’s press service reports.

    The deputies are expected to debate in the first reading the draft law with amendments to the Administrative Offences Code on communications. The measures are aimed at raising mobile and fixed-line telephony services quality.

    In the second reading the deputies will discuss the draft law on ratification of The Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

