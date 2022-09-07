Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Majilis approves draft law on Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
7 September 2022, 11:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament have approved the draft Constitutional Law «On Constitutional Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform reports.

Minister of Justice Kanat Mussin said presenting the document that the draft law had been elaborated to implement the President’s Address to the Nation as of March 16, 2022 «New Kazakhstan: The Path of Renewal and Modernization.»

«The goal of the draft law is to implement the Constitutional amendments, namely, in terms of the transformation of the Constitutional Council into the Constitutional Court, reinforcement of human rights institutions of the country, ensuring strict observance of the Constitution and broadening the citizens’ access to the constitutional control,» Kanat Mussin said.


