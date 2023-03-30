Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Majilis approves Alikhan Smailov's candidacy for Prime Minister's seat

    30 March 2023, 11:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 82 deputies backed Smailov’s candidacy, seven deputies voted against and eight deputies refrained from voting.

    Alikhan Smailov was born in 1972 in Almaty. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University (1994) and the Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (1996).

    From 2015 to 2018, he was the Aide to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to his appointment as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan in January 2022, he served as the Minister of Finance and the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments