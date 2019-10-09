Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parliament

    Majilis approves 2019-2021 budget

    9 October 2019, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Majilis has ratified the draft law «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On 2019-2021 National Budget,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to First Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, the document was compiled based on the country’s socio-economic forecast for 2019.

    «Budget revenues were increased by 94.9bn tenge, and budget expenditures were raised by 94.9bn tenge,» Alikhan Smailov said presenting the bill.

    Budget deficit remains at the earlier approved level – 2.1% against GDP. Social spending was increased by 6.7bn tenge, he added.

    Taking into account the redistribution of costs, additional funds were allocated for the payment of targeted social assistance, healthcare services and health facilities construction.

    Real sector expenses were augmented by 15.6bn tenge.

    Additional expenses on support of industry and mortgage lending to the depositors of the Housing Construction Savings Bank are envisaged.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Economy Majilis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays