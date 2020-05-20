Majilis agrees with Senate amendments to bill on peaceful gathering

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputies agreed with the amendments and additions made by the Senate to the draft law «On the procedure for organizing and conducting peaceful gatherings in the Republic of Kazakhstan,» Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Committee on Legislation and Judicial Legal Reform, having considered the amendments and additions made by the Senate of the Parliament to the bill, notes the following: the Senate amendments do not change the concept and content of the bill.

It should be noted that on May 14, during the plenary session of the Senate, deputies returned to the Majilis the amended draft law «On the procedure for organizing and conducting peaceful gatherings in the Republic of Kazakhstan».



