    Maiya Bekbayeva named People’s Assembly official spokesperson

    9 June 2021, 19:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Maiya Bekbayeva has been named an official spokesperson of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan at an expanded meeting of its Council, Kazinform correspondent reports

    According to Marat Azilkhanov, head of the People’s Assembly Secretariat, the post of an official spokesperson will allow for expressing the Assembly’s official stance on current public issues.

    During the meeting, Chairwoman of the Journalists’ Club of the People’s Assembly Maiya Bekbayeva was named the Assembly’s official spokesperson.

    Azilkhanov noted that as a professional journalist newly appointed Maiya Bekbayeva is well aware of the work of the media and specific nature of covering topics of interethnic relations.

    Notably, an expanded meeting of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan has taken place in the Kazakh capital.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

