Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      East Kazakhstan region

    Main New Year’s Tree lights up in Ust-Kamenogorsk

    29 December 2020, 16:12

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – The main New Year’s Tree has been lit up at the Republic Square in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, in East Kazakhstan region, akim (mayor) of the city Zhaksylyk Omar revealed.

    The mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk took to his official Instagram account to share the video of the lighting up ceremony of the New Year’s Tree and announce that the city is almost ready for the upcoming holiday. He said almost all key streets of the city were decorated for the New Year.

    The lighting up ceremony was held at the Republic Square on December 28 at 6:00 pm local time.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    East Kazakhstan region Regions Oskemen
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Scorching heat to persist across Kazakhstan midweek
    Fervent heat to grip most of Kazakhstan June 5
    Popular
    1 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    2 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    3 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    4 1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
    5 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west