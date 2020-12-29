Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main New Year’s Tree lights up in Ust-Kamenogorsk

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 December 2020, 16:12
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM – The main New Year’s Tree has been lit up at the Republic Square in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk, in East Kazakhstan region, akim (mayor) of the city Zhaksylyk Omar revealed.

The mayor of Ust-Kamenogorsk took to his official Instagram account to share the video of the lighting up ceremony of the New Year’s Tree and announce that the city is almost ready for the upcoming holiday. He said almost all key streets of the city were decorated for the New Year.

The lighting up ceremony was held at the Republic Square on December 28 at 6:00 pm local time.


