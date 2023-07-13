Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature

    13 July 2023, 21:43

    MADRID. KAZINFORM – In the context of the development of bilateral cultural and humanitarian cooperation, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Danat Musayev held a meeting with the Director of the National Library of Spain Ana Santos and the Director of Culture of the National Library Javier Ortega, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    During the conversation, the parties discussed prospects for cooperation in holding joint cultural events, including exhibitions and master classes, exchange of experience in digitalization of printed publications, rare documents, as well as archival activities.

    In order to popularize Kazakh literature more widely, Abai's works, translated into Spanish, were transferred to the Library fund.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kazakhstan-Spain
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan took part in high-level meeting on security issues of BRICS countries
    Kazakh and Tajik Presidents hold meeting in Jeddah
    President Tokayev meets with Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023