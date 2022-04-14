Go to the main site
    Magzum Mirzagaliyev relieved of his duties as Presidential Advisor

    14 April 2022, 09:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, decreed to relieve Magzum Mirzagaliyev of his duties as the Presidential Advisor, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1978 in Almaty is a graduate of the Turan University, Diplomatic Academy of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, and Yessenov Caspian State University of Technologies and Engineering.

    In 2013-2014 he acted as the Vice Minister of Oil and Gas of Kazakhstan, and in 2014-2019 served as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Since June 2019 he held the post of the Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister, since September 2021 the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

    This January Mirzagaliyev was appointed the Presidential Advisor.

