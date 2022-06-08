Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Magzhan Ilyassov elected as Chair of UNGA First Committee

    8 June 2022, 16:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Magzhan Ilyassov was elected as Chair of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) of the 77th UN General Assembly, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Mission to UN’s Twitter account.

    «Kazakhstan is honored and determined to working closely with UN Member States to collectively seek solutions to the challenges in the global security regime,» the Kazakh Mission to UN tweeted.


    The 77th session of the UN General Assembly will open on 13 September 2022. The First Committee deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace that affect the international community and seeks out solutions to the challenges in the international security regime.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy UN Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President