Magzhan Ilyassov elected as Chair of UNGA First Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Magzhan Ilyassov was elected as Chair of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) of the 77th UN General Assembly, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Mission to UN’s Twitter account.

«Kazakhstan is honored and determined to working closely with UN Member States to collectively seek solutions to the challenges in the global security regime,» the Kazakh Mission to UN tweeted.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly will open on 13 September 2022. The First Committee deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace that affect the international community and seeks out solutions to the challenges in the international security regime.