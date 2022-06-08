Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Magzhan Ilyassov elected as Chair of UNGA First Committee

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2022, 16:08
Magzhan Ilyassov elected as Chair of UNGA First Committee

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Magzhan Ilyassov was elected as Chair of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) of the 77th UN General Assembly, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Mission to UN’s Twitter account.

«Kazakhstan is honored and determined to working closely with UN Member States to collectively seek solutions to the challenges in the global security regime,» the Kazakh Mission to UN tweeted.


The 77th session of the UN General Assembly will open on 13 September 2022. The First Committee deals with disarmament, global challenges and threats to peace that affect the international community and seeks out solutions to the challenges in the international security regime.


Foreign policy    UN   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region