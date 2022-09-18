Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Magnitude 6.5 quake jolts east coast of Taiwan
18 September 2022, 10:13

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A magnitude 6.5 earthquake was recorded in east coast of Taiwan, US Geological Survey said in a statement on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The quake took place nearly 96 kilometers (nearly 60 miles) east of the Yujing district of the country at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6.2 miles), according to the statement.

There has been no reports of casualties or damage from the quake so far, it added.


