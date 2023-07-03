Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia

    3 July 2023, 19:45

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - A strong earthquake hit Indonesia on early Monday, according to the weather agency of the Southeast Asian nation, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    The earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck off Indonesia's easternmost Papua province, said the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency, BMKG.

    The earthquake, which hit at around 9.51 a.m. local time (0251GMT), was measured at a depth of around 33 kilometers (20.51 miles).

    Local residents felt the tremor strongly. There has been no report of any damage yet.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14