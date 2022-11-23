Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattles northwestern Türkiye, injuring 22

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A powerful earthquake jolted Türkiye’s northwestern Duzce province early Wednesday, leaving at least 22 people injured, according to the country’s health minister, Anadolu Agency reported.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said a 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered in Golyaka District struck at 4.08 a.m. (0108GMT).

The quake occurred at a depth of 6.81 kilometers (4.2 miles).

It was also felt in Istanbul and other provinces including northwestern Bolu, Sakarya, Kocaeli, Bursa, Bilecik and western Izmir and Kutahya provinces and the capital Ankara.

Following the quake, a total of 18 aftershocks were recorded. Power cuts are being imposed in the region as a precautionary measure, announced AFAD.



Photo: Anadolu Agency