Magnitude-5.7 earthquake jolts Bosnia and Herzegovina

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - At least one person was killed when a magnitude-5.7 earthquake jolted Bosnia and Herzegovina early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Dr. Safet Mujic Cantonal Hospital in Mostar said a 28-year-old woman was killed.

The quake hit the Ljubinje municipality in southern Bosnia and Herzegovina, 182 kilometers (113 miles) southeast of the capital city of Sarajevo, at depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

At least three people were injured, according to Stolac State Hospital.



