    Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Türkiye's eastern Malatya province

    27 February 2023, 17:15

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted the province of Malatya in eastern Türkiye on Monday, weeks after two massive tremors shook the region, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The earthquake was centered 6.96 kilometers (4.32 miles) below the surface in the district of Yesilyurt, striking at 12.04 p.m. local time (0904GMT), said the country's disaster management agency.

    No casualties have been reported so far, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

    The tremor came as Türkiye continues to deal with the aftermath of the devastating Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in the country's southern region.

    At least 44,374 people have died due to those back-to-back earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6.

    Their epicenter was in Kahramanmaras province, Malatya's southwestern neighbor, and struck nine other Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News Earthquake
