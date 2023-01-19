Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Magnitude 5.4 quake in Iran's Khoy leaves 196 injured

19 January 2023, 15:58
Magnitude 5.4 quake in Iran's Khoy leaves 196 injured

KHOY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale which struck Khoy in the West Azarbaijan Province in Northwestern Iran on Wednesday afternoon has injured nearly 200 people.

The quake struck at 1:38 pm (local time) and happened at the depth of 12 km from the ground surface. It reportedly has been felt in Tabriz, the capital of neighboring East Azarbaijan province and all the surrounding town in the province, IRNA reports.

The Iranian Red Crescent reported it has sent search and rescue teams to the quake-hit areas while there are reports of damages to the buildings in some villages that were close to the epicenter.

There have been reports of 7 aftershocks so far.

The latest reports say that people's homes in as many as 15 villages in Khoy city have been damaged.

The latest reports said that more than 196 people were injured in the earthquake.

According to the latest figures, more than 500 houses have been damaged in the quake.

Photo: en.irna.ir


