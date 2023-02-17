Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts NW Syria

    17 February 2023, 08:49

    DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the province of Idlib in northwestern Syria on Thursday night, the Syrian National Earthquake Center reported, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

    The earthquake, which struck at 10:47 p.m. local time (19:47 GMT), has a depth of 18.8 km. Its epicenter is 61 km from the city of Idlib, the capital of the namesake province.

    The earthquake could be felt in the Syrian capital Damascus and the northern province of Aleppo.

    Another magnitude 3.4 earthquake hit the northwestern coastal province of Latakia at 11:17 p.m. local time. With a depth of 46 km, the second quake's epicenter is 50 km from Latakia, the capital of the namesake province.

    Local people in the coastal province saw dust falling from walls in their buildings and ran out to the streets in panic, witnesses told Xinhua by phone. People in many Syrian areas took to the streets after the tremors, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

    Northern Syria was hit hard by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes centered in southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

    The Syrian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake that hit Syria stands at 1,414, while the number of injured people reached 2,357.

    The ministry's count of quake casualties only includes the quake-hit areas under government control.

    Meanwhile, the latest statistics from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights showed that the quake killed about 7,000 people in Syria's government- and rebel-held areas.


    Photo: cnbcfm.com

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yoon says S. Korea will provide over US$10 mln to build shelters for Turkey quake survivors
    16 nations set up 34 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region
    Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid
    5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
    5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9