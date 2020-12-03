Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake jolts southeastern Turkey

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 December 2020, 14:47
SIIRT. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 5.0 earthquake was recorded in Turkey’s southeastern Siirt province on Thursday morning, according to the country's disaster management agency, Anadolu Agency reports.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 14.02 kilometers (8.7 miles) in the Kurtalan district at 08:45 a.m. local time (0545GMT), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

No reports of casualties were received so far, the AFAD added.

«There is no damage in Siirt and Kurtalan district center. Rescue teams continue checking the rural areas,» according to Osman Hacibektasoglu, governor of Siirt province.

He said that following the earthquake, district centers and rural settlements are being surveyed to assess the situation. The governor added they are also in contact with the regions where police stations are located.


Incidents    World News  
