Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Caspian Sea, 350 km from Aktau
5 August 2022 07:51

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake hits Caspian Sea, 350 km from Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale has been recorded in Mangistau region by the Republican Seismic Survey Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Kazinform reports.

The quake occurred in the Caspian Sea on August 3 at 09:11 am (Nur-Sultan time) at a depth of 24 kilometers.

The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.50° north latitude and 51.87° east longitude.

The quake occurred approximately 350km from Aktau. No casualties were reported.


Photo from open sources




Related news
Earthquakes occurred in three regions of Kyrgyzstan in past day
Earthquake recorded 455km away from Almaty
M7.0 quake jolts northern Philippines, 4 dead
Read also
Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation
797 projects included in national pool of investment projects
Two more medals for Kazakhstan at 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Sofia
Astana Qazaqstan Team invites two trainees
Eight patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Ministry of Healthcare
2,579 new COVID-19 cases, 2,555 recoveries reported in Kazakhstan
Rains forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan Aug 5
2 Kazakh male judokas settle for bronze at Asian Championships
Popular
1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive