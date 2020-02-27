Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Magnificent music of ancient palaces to be featured at Astana Opera

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 February 2020, 19:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Famous Kazakh and Russian artists will perform at the Astana Opera as part of a new project aimed at bringing music cultures closer together. The exquisite concert Music of the St. Petersburg Palaces will take place at the Chamber Hall on March 5.

The evening will be held within the framework of the St. Petersburg Palaces International Music Festival, which has been held annually in the cultural capital of Russia for more than a quarter of a century, becoming during this time one of the city’s most significant and beloved festivals, the Astana Opera’s official website reports.

The refined atmosphere of palace music in the capital’s opera house will be created by the Artistic Director of the festival, Honoured Artist of Russia Maria Safariants (violin), international competitions laureate Stanislav Solovyov (piano), opera stars, Principal Soloists of the Astana Opera – Honoured Workers of Kazakhstan Saltanat Akhmetova (soprano) and Medet Chotabayev (tenor), People’s Artist of Armenia Barseg Tumanyan (bass), as well as the Chief Accompanist of the Opera Company Yelena Sakhno (piano).

The concert program features world classical masterpieces such as Vitali’s Chaconne in G minor, Tchaikovsky’s Song without Words, Scherzo, Mélodie, Rachmaninoff’s Prelude and Elegie from Fantasy Pieces cycle, Schubert’s Four Impromptus for Piano, Grieg’s Violin Sonata No. 3 in C minor, Vives’ Cancion de Ruisenor from Dona Francisquita, Gimenez’s Sierras de Granada from La Tempranica, Hageman’s Music I Heard With You, Charles’ And so, Goodbye, Sacco’s That’s Life, Bixio’s Parlami d’Amore, Curtis’ Non Ti Scordar di Me, Falvo’s Dicitencello Vuje.


