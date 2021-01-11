Go to the main site
    Madrid paralyzed by deadly snow storm

    11 January 2021, 19:10

    MADRID. KAZINFORM The region of Madrid woke up on Sunday morning under a blanket of snow after a historic blizzard struck the capital and surrounding areas, bringing road and rail traffic to a standstill as well as shutting the international Barajas airport.

    Storm Filomena has been blamed for the deaths of two people whose vehicle got swept up by a stream in Malaga in the south of the country, while investigations were ongoing into the death of a man who was found buried in the snow in Zarzalejo, a village in the hills northwest of the capital city, EFE-EPA reports.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

