Madrid discusses prospects of deepening Asia-Europe partnership

MADRID. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi participated in the 14th ASEM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Madrid, Kazinform learnt from the MFA’s press service.

Foreign ministers from 51 countries of Asia and Europe, EU and ASEAN states gathered for the event.

Taking the floor at the plenary session on building sustainable connectivity between Asia and Europe, Minister Tleuberdi informed the attendees about the main areas of Kazakhstan’s multi-vector foreign policy. In particular, he informed about the measures launched by Kazakhstan as per the priorities of policy conducted by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He highlighted successful implementation of infrastructure projects under the Nurly Zhol programme and Belt&Road initiative.

Special attention was given to the theme of transition to green economy in the context of successful organization of the EXPO 2017 and launch of the International Center for Green Technologies and Investment Projects. For the purpose of development of financial and technological networks between Asia and Europe, he proposed to use Kazakhstani initiatives, such as the Astana International Financial Centre, Astana Hub IT Startups Park and Nazarbayev University.

The participants exchanged views on the most urgent issues of international policy, including nuclear non-proliferation, cyber-security, the situation in Syria and Afghanistan and climate change.

In the statement adopted at the end of the meeting, the foreign ministers of ASEM confirmed their intention to promote the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation between Asia and Europe. The participants pointed out G-Global initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev as a communication platform for strengthening the inter-connectivity between Asia and Europe.

The ministers also stressed the importance of the 12th WTO Ministerial Meeting slated for June 2020 in Nur-Sultan. The meeting is expected to bring tangible results for strengthening the global trade system.

The Asia-Europe (ASEM) Forum was established on March 1, 1996 in Bangkok (Thailand). Presently, the Forum unites 51 countries of Asia and Europe, as well as EU and ASEAN Secretariat. The goal of the Forum is to boost the dialogue and cooperation between Asia and Europe.