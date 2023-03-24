Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Madrid celebrates Nauryz holiday

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 March 2023, 07:10
Madrid celebrates Nauryz holiday Photo: gov.kz

MADRID. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Spain celebrated Nauryz meiramy, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

photo

Representatives of the associations of Kazakhstanis temporarily or permanently residing in Spain, students, the Embassy staff and their families took part in the festive event.

Kazakh Ambassador to Spain Danat Musayev, heads of the Kazakh associations congratulated all those present highlighting the deep meaning of this ancient holiday calling to peace and unity.

A concert was organized to feature traditional and modern Kazakh songs. Performance of the international ethnic trio playing dombra and kobyz as well as the Kazakh national cuisine stirred great interest.

Besides, the guests had an opportunity to get acquainted with a tusaukeser tradition.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


