Madi Takiyev to head Finance Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Madi Takiyev is appointed the head of the Finance and Budget Committee of the Kazakh Majilis, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1978 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Kazakh Public Administration Academy, the Kunayev University of Humanities, and the International Business University.

Prior to the appointment headed the socioeconomic monitoring department of the Presidential Administration.