Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Macron to France: We're at war, EU borders to be closed, lockdown ordered

    17 March 2020, 08:43

    PARIS. KAZINFORM - French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a televised national address Monday evening in which he told his countrymen that «we're at war ... a health war,» saying that the European Union is closing its borders and ordering a general lockdown in France to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

    «We are at war, in a health war. It's true that we're not fighting either against an army or a nation, but the enemy is here, invisible and evasive, and it's advancing. This requires our general mobilization,» Macron said, going on to say the country was «at war» half a dozen times during his speech and calling the coronavirus pandemic «the biggest health crisis that France has known in a century.»

    Source: EFE

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Europe Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events