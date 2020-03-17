Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Macron to France: We're at war, EU borders to be closed, lockdown ordered

17 March 2020, 08:43
Macron to France: We're at war, EU borders to be closed, lockdown ordered

PARIS. KAZINFORM - French President Emmanuel Macron delivered a televised national address Monday evening in which he told his countrymen that «we're at war ... a health war,» saying that the European Union is closing its borders and ordering a general lockdown in France to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

«We are at war, in a health war. It's true that we're not fighting either against an army or a nation, but the enemy is here, invisible and evasive, and it's advancing. This requires our general mobilization,» Macron said, going on to say the country was «at war» half a dozen times during his speech and calling the coronavirus pandemic «the biggest health crisis that France has known in a century.»

photo

photo

photo

Source: EFE


Europe   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand