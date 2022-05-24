Machine manufacturing has future in Kazakhstan – First Deputy PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar believes it is crucial to develop machinery manufacturing in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at the Government’s meeting this Tuesday, First Deputy Prime Minister Sklyar expressed confidence that machinery manufacturing has future in Kazakhstan.

Roman Sklyar pointed out there is no need to focus solely on automobile manufacturing.

«There are also oil and gas machine manufacturing, power engineering manufacturing,» said Sklyar, adding that the country has competences, personnel and youth who possess necessary skills and education and can develop those sectors and work at those enterprises.

He also cautioned against turning Kazakhstan into an importing country not able to produce anything. Sklyar urged to open new manufactures in the country and obtain new skills required to work at those manufactures.