Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    M6.6 quake hits off Japan’s Okinawa, no threat of tsunami

    11 November 2021, 08:16

    FUKUOKA. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 hit off Japan's Okinawa early Thursday, but there is no threat of damage from a tsunami despite possible sea-level fluctuations, the weather agency said, Kyodo reports.

    The quake occurred at 12:45 a.m., registering 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 on Miyako Island in the southern Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, with the focus south of Okinawa Island at a depth of about 10 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

    There were no immediate reports of major injuries or damage. The weather agency said sea levels could show slight changes in the chains of islands in Okinawa in the few hours following the temblor.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World’s largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opens in Tokyo
    Japanese astronaut Yui scheduled to travel to ISS around 2024
    Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis