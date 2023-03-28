Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    M6.1 quake hits off Aomori in northeastern Japan

    28 March 2023, 18:11

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening, possibly causing slight fluctuations in coastal waters, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, Kyodo reports.

    The 6:18 p.m. quake registered 4 in parts of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The temblor originated off Aomori's eastern coast at a depth of around 20 kilometers.

    Any fluctuations on the surface of the sea caused by the quake are unlikely to cause harm or damage, according to the agency.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another quake jolts Afghanistan
    Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in Afghanistan
    Another quake rocks China
    4.5 magnitude quake recorded in China
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path