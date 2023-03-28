Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
M6.1 quake hits off Aomori in northeastern Japan

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 March 2023, 18:11
M6.1 quake hits off Aomori in northeastern Japan Photo: trend.az

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck off Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening, possibly causing slight fluctuations in coastal waters, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, Kyodo reports.

The 6:18 p.m. quake registered 4 in parts of Hokkaido, Aomori and Iwate prefectures on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. The temblor originated off Aomori's eastern coast at a depth of around 20 kilometers.

Any fluctuations on the surface of the sea caused by the quake are unlikely to cause harm or damage, according to the agency.


World News   Earthquake  
