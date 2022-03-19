Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

M5.6 quake hits off Japan’s northeast, no tsunami threat

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 March 2022, 13:14
M5.6 quake hits off Japan’s northeast, no tsunami threat

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck off the northeastern Japan prefecture of Iwate late Friday, with no threat of a tsunami and no immediate reports of major property damage, the weather agency and local authorities said, Kyodo reports.

The quake occurred at around 11:25 p.m., logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Noda in the prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency said the temblor occurred in waters off the prefecture's northern coast at a depth of 18 kilometers below the seabed. The magnitude of the quake was revised upward later from an initial estimate of 5.5.

In Iwate Prefecture, a temporary blackout hit around 2,200 households after the quake.

On Wednesday, an M7.4 earthquake rocked northeastern Japan around the same time, leaving at least three people dead and more than 180 injured. It caused widespread power outages, transport disruptions and factory suspensions.

The weather agency said early Saturday that the two temblors are likely to be unrelated, but details remain unknown.


Natural disasters   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
Kazakhstan grabs bronze at Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
New governor of East Kazakhstan region named
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study
Rates of violent death up among U.S. youth: study