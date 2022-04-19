Go to the main site
    M5.3 quake hits Ibaraki, Fukushima, other parts of Japan

    19 April 2022, 07:12

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 struck Ibaraki and Fukushima prefectures as well as other parts of Japan on Tuesday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, Kyodo reports.

    The 8:16 a.m. quake registered a lower 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale of 7 in northern Ibaraki, while parts of Ibaraki, Fukushima, Tochigi and Saitama prefectures registered 4. No tsunami warning was issued.

    The temblor originated in an inland part of Fukushima at a depth of about 90 kilometers.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Natural disasters World News
