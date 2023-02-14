Lyazzat Ramazanova appointed external advisor on women's entrepreneurship to Kazakh national economy minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lyazzat Ramazanova has been named an external advisor on women's entrepreneurship to the national economy minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

Born on July 17, 1973, in South Kazakhstan region, she is a graduate of the Kazakh State University and Kazakh State Law Academy.

Ramazanov started her career in the banking system.

In 1995 and 1998, she worked at the Kazakh General Consulate in Frankfurt.

Until 2002, she served for Kazakhstan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Finance, and Economy and Budget Planning.

In 2003 and 2005, she was the Dala Tour Director-General.

Between 2006 and 2007, she was the chief of staff of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

In 2013, she was named the head of the Secretary of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken Bureau Chairman.

In 2015, she was appointed the Chairwoman of the Business Women's Council of Atameken.

In 2019, she became the Deputy Chairwoman and a member of the Board of Atameken.

In 2019, she joined the Bureau of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken.

In November 2019, she became the Chairwoman of the Council of the Kazakh Association of Regional Environmental Initiatives ECOJER.

In 2020, she was the Chairwoman of the National Commission for Women's Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the Kazakh President.

In 2021 and 2023, she was the Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Social and Cultural Development.

Photo: atameken.kz