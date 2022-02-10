Lyazzat Kaltayeva sworn in as Kazakh Senate deputy

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Lyazzat Kaltayeva has been sworn in as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate at the Thursday plenary session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev noted that this is the first time in history of independent Kazakhstan that a disable person became the deputy of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Since 2001 Lyazzat Kaltayeva has been serving as the chairperson of ‘Association of disabled women ‘Shyrak’. She also has been the chairperson of ‘Association of organizations of disabled persons of Almaty city’ since 2006.