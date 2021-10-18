Go to the main site
    Luxembourg issues stamps to mark 30th anniv of Kazakhstan’s independence

    18 October 2021, 10:43

    BRUSSLES. KAZINFORM – At the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, and Eurasian Resources Group company stamps marking the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan were issued in Luxembourg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The stamps that can serve as daily correspondence as well as souvenirs depict the logo of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

    The first stamps were issued in Luxembourg on September 15, 1852, and the first national exhibition of stamps was held on July 28-29, 1945, in the city of Dudelange.

    The commemorative stamp was issued with support of Post Luxembourg company with more than 170 years of history.

    The government structures, organizations, companies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as well as the Kazakhstan- Luxembourg Association of Kazakhs were given the first copies of the stamp.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

