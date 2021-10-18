Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Luxembourg issues stamps to mark 30th anniv of Kazakhstan’s independence

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
18 October 2021, 10:43
Luxembourg issues stamps to mark 30th anniv of Kazakhstan’s independence

BRUSSLES. KAZINFORM – At the initiative of the Kazakh Embassy in Belgium, Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg, and Eurasian Resources Group company stamps marking the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan were issued in Luxembourg, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The stamps that can serve as daily correspondence as well as souvenirs depict the logo of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.

The first stamps were issued in Luxembourg on September 15, 1852, and the first national exhibition of stamps was held on July 28-29, 1945, in the city of Dudelange.

The commemorative stamp was issued with support of Post Luxembourg company with more than 170 years of history.

photo

The government structures, organizations, companies of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg as well as the Kazakhstan- Luxembourg Association of Kazakhs were given the first copies of the stamp.

photo


Events   Exhibition   World News   Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital