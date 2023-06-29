Luxembourg is keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan in space development, says Jean Asselborn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Luxembourg is keen on cooperating with Kazakhstan in space development, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said following a meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The memorandum provides us a lot of opportunities to cooperate in many spheres such as space science, research, handling satellites, and use of space infrastructure. Luxembourg has its own growing system managed by the Luxembourg Space Agency. We also have a good experience in the use of space resources, satellites, and other satellite technologies,» said Jean Asselborn.

He also added that Luxembourg may provide assistance to Kazakhstan in connecting the internet in the future.

Asselborn also pointed to the huge potential of the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Luxembourg expand cooperation in the field of transport and space.