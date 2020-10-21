Go to the main site
    Luxembourg hosted concert to mark Abai’s 175th anniversary

    21 October 2020, 09:55

    LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Steppe musical concert took place at the chamber music hall of the Luxembourg Philharmonic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The concert devoted to the 175th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh, composer, philosopher Abai was held by the Kazakh Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg.

    Pianist Aigerim Matayeva and opera singer Kudaibergen Abildin performed Abai’s songs as well as European music at the concert.

    While addressing the present, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Aigul Kuspan spoke about the 175th anniversary of Abai, his considerable contribution and creative heritage.

    The Luxembourg Philharmonic also hosted a photo exhibition on Kazakhstan.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

