Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Abai 175 Years

Luxembourg hosted concert to mark Abai’s 175th anniversary

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 October 2020, 09:55
Luxembourg hosted concert to mark Abai’s 175th anniversary

LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Steppe musical concert took place at the chamber music hall of the Luxembourg Philharmonic, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The concert devoted to the 175th anniversary of the prominent Kazakh, composer, philosopher Abai was held by the Kazakh Embassy in the Kingdom of Belgium and the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Luxembourg.

Pianist Aigerim Matayeva and opera singer Kudaibergen Abildin performed Abai’s songs as well as European music at the concert.

While addressing the present, Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Aigul Kuspan spoke about the 175th anniversary of Abai, his considerable contribution and creative heritage.

The Luxembourg Philharmonic also hosted a photo exhibition on Kazakhstan.


Foreign policy    Abai 175 Years  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros