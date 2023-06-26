Go to the main site
    Luxembourg Foreign and European Affairs Minister Jean Asselborn to visit Kazakhstan

    26 June 2023, 21:37

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Luxembourg Jean Asselborn is to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on June 29, 2023, Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «During the visit, Minister Jean Asselborn is to hold meetings with the leadership of the country, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, and Security of the Majilis of Parliament Aigul Kuspan, as well as the heads of the economy ministries,» said Smadiyarov.

    According to him, the sides are to discuss the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, as well as the current issues of international and regional agenda.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Ministry of Foreign Affairs
