14 October 2022, 09:58

Luxembourg FM backs socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Luxembourg Margulan Baimukhan met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborne, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the upcoming political and economic events aimed at the development of the Kazakhstan-Luxembourg relations.

Special attention was given to the scheduled visits of official delegations and business missions of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan in 2023. The parties debated also the issues of effective use of international transport and transit routes.

Margulan Baimukhan informed Jean Asselborne on the key aspects of the Kazakh President’s latest State-of-the-Nation Address as well as social and political transformations aimed at further modernization of the civil administration system and improving well-being of Kazakhstani people.

In turn, Jean Asselborne pointed out the importance of the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and emphasized Luxembourg’s interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.



