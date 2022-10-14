Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy
Luxembourg FM backs socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
14 October 2022, 09:58

Luxembourg FM backs socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Luxembourg Margulan Baimukhan met with Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborne, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sides discussed the upcoming political and economic events aimed at the development of the Kazakhstan-Luxembourg relations.

Special attention was given to the scheduled visits of official delegations and business missions of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan in 2023. The parties debated also the issues of effective use of international transport and transit routes.

Margulan Baimukhan informed Jean Asselborne on the key aspects of the Kazakh President’s latest State-of-the-Nation Address as well as social and political transformations aimed at further modernization of the civil administration system and improving well-being of Kazakhstani people.

In turn, Jean Asselborne pointed out the importance of the reforms being carried out in Kazakhstan and emphasized Luxembourg’s interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.



Related news
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Read also
Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive