Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce to strengthen trade and economic ties with Kazakh companies

LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan met with the Director of International Affairs of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce Cindy Tereba. The parties discussed the organization of a number of events for the economic entities of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed the representative of the Chamber of Commerce of Luxembourg on the reforms aimed at improving the conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan, initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan paid special attention to the issue of developing transport and logistics communications between Kazakhstan and the EU member states, and also invited the representative of the Chamber of Commerce to consider the possibility of opening a representative office in Almaty.

In turn, Tereba expressed her interest in preparing the visit of the business delegation of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan, as well as supporting events on the economic attractiveness of the regions of Kazakhstan.

Baimukhan also visited «Bernard-Massard» - one of the largest wineries of Luxembourg and met with its head Antoine Clasen. The businessman noted that this year «Bernard-Massard», with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, began to supply its production to Kazakhstan. It is worth noting that «Bernard-Massard» produces more than 3 million bottles of wine of various varieties and exports it to 25 countries around the world.



