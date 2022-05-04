Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce to strengthen trade and economic ties with Kazakh companies

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 May 2022, 08:12
Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce to strengthen trade and economic ties with Kazakh companies

LUXEMBOURG. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan met with the Director of International Affairs of the Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce Cindy Tereba. The parties discussed the organization of a number of events for the economic entities of Kazakhstan and Luxembourg, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The Kazakh diplomat briefed the representative of the Chamber of Commerce of Luxembourg on the reforms aimed at improving the conditions for doing business in Kazakhstan, initiated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan paid special attention to the issue of developing transport and logistics communications between Kazakhstan and the EU member states, and also invited the representative of the Chamber of Commerce to consider the possibility of opening a representative office in Almaty.

In turn, Tereba expressed her interest in preparing the visit of the business delegation of Luxembourg to Kazakhstan, as well as supporting events on the economic attractiveness of the regions of Kazakhstan.

photo

Baimukhan also visited «Bernard-Massard» - one of the largest wineries of Luxembourg and met with its head Antoine Clasen. The businessman noted that this year «Bernard-Massard», with the assistance of the Embassy of Kazakhstan, began to supply its production to Kazakhstan. It is worth noting that «Bernard-Massard» produces more than 3 million bottles of wine of various varieties and exports it to 25 countries around the world.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and EU   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region