Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Lutsenko still 2nd in Arctic Race of Norway Stage 2 GC

    17 August 2019, 23:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway with the finish in Svolvaer (164 km) ended with a bunch sprint, won by the French rider Bryan Coquard, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

    All Astana riders, including team’s leaderAlexey Lutsenko, finished in the main group.

    In the general classification Lutsenko holds hissecond place, 9 seconds behind the race leader Mathieu Van der Poel. AnotherAstana Pro Team rider Magnus Cort is 8th.

    «Fast day, but we spent itquite easy without big troubles. The team was concentrated around AlexeyLutsenko, we tried to protect our leader in the best possible way. This weekendwe will have two the most decisive stages and we are ready to do our best. Thereare many strong rivals in this race, but we also have a good team and strongleader,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    4 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    5 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan