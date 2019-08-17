Lutsenko still 2nd in Arctic Race of Norway Stage 2 GC

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Stage 2 of the Arctic Race of Norway with the finish in Svolvaer (164 km) ended with a bunch sprint, won by the French rider Bryan Coquard, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

All Astana riders, including team’s leader Alexey Lutsenko, finished in the main group.

In the general classification Lutsenko holds his second place, 9 seconds behind the race leader Mathieu Van der Poel. Another Astana Pro Team rider Magnus Cort is 8th.

«Fast day, but we spent it quite easy without big troubles. The team was concentrated around Alexey Lutsenko, we tried to protect our leader in the best possible way. This weekend we will have two the most decisive stages and we are ready to do our best. There are many strong rivals in this race, but we also have a good team and strong leader,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.