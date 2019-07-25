Go to the main site
    Lutsenko finishes 3rd at Tour de France Stage 18

    25 July 2019, 21:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 18th stage of Tour de France multi-day race took place today. The length of the route is 208km.

    According to Sports.kz, the winner of thestage is Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana of Movistar. French Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale is the second andAstana Pro Team member Alexey Lutsenko finished the third.

    Tour de France, 18th stage

    Embrun-Valloire,208km

    1. Nairo Quintana (Colombia, Movistar) - 5:34:15

    2. Romain Bardet (France, AG2R La Mondiale) –+1:35

    3. Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan, AstanaPro Team) – +2:28.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Astana Pro Team
