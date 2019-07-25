Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Lutsenko finishes 3rd at Tour de France Stage 18

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 July 2019, 21:35
Lutsenko finishes 3rd at Tour de France Stage 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 18th stage of Tour de France multi-day race took place today. The length of the route is 208km.

According to Sports.kz, the winner of the stage is Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana of Movistar. French Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale is the second and Astana Pro Team member Alexey Lutsenko finished the third.

Tour de France, 18th stage

Embrun-Valloire, 208km

1. Nairo Quintana (Colombia, Movistar) - 5:34:15

2. Romain Bardet (France, AG2R La Mondiale) –+1:35

3. Alexey Lutsenko (Kazakhstan, Astana Pro Team) – +2:28.

Sport   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi