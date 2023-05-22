Lula calls for unified policy to preserve Amazon region

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - On Sunday (May 21), during an interview with journalists in Hiroshima, Japan, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva advocated for a unified policy among the Amazon countries, ensuring the region's preservation. In August, Belém, capital of Amazonas state, will host the Amazon Summit, an event that will gather the heads of state from the eight countries that form the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO), Kazinform cites Agencia Brasil.

President Lula emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive policy that actively engages indigenous communities to combat deforestation in the Amazon region, safeguarding the livelihoods of its 28 million inhabitants. «Their right to live, work, nourish themselves, and enjoy the material well-being we all desire must be respected. Hence, responsible exploration without deforestation is imperative,» asserted the president.

During his visit to the Asian country, Lula participated in the G7 Summit as a guest. The group is formed by leaders from the world's foremost economies, including the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Canada.

The president emphatically called upon wealthy nations to uphold their international commitments, including the pledge to provide $100 billion annually to developing countries for forest preservation. «In all the COPs [United Nations Climate Conferences], people discuss the $100 billion promise. We are awaiting its fulfillment,» he stated.

Lula advocates for a renewed and inclusive global governance model, where countries failing to comply with climate initiatives face appropriate consequences.

«Either we collectively acknowledge that we're all in the same boat, that the planet is interconnected, or we will face the consequences of any impending disaster unprepared. Scientists are issuing warnings, underscoring the importance of understanding our responsibility to either save ourselves or contribute to our own demise,» Lula added.

Summit

The G7 summits traditionally welcome guest countries, and the latest edition was no exception. Alongside Brazil, the gathering extended invitations to Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, Comoros, and the Cook Islands.

In Japan, President Lula had an extensive agenda of bilateral meetings with 11 heads of government and entities.

Lula expressed his departing sentiment from Japan, stating, «I leave [Japan] more optimistic than ever. The chance of Brazil establishing strong partnerships in the commercial, cultural, and political areas is very promising.» He further highlighted the positive feeling towards Brazil, saying, «People hold Brazil in high regard, being delighted with the restoration of democracy and Brazil's resurgence on the international stage.» The president also disclosed his upcoming travel plans, mentioning two scheduled trips to African nations and one to India within this year.



